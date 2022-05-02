A few days after “Top Gun: Maverick” premiered at CinemaCon, now you can listen to the song Lady Gaga wrote for the film.

The song, “Hold My Hand,” was posted on Spotify Monday night. Listen to it now:

The singer posted about the song on Instagram last Wednesday, describing her process of making it.

“When I wrote this song for ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours.”

“I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes,” Gaga continued. I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you.”

“This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long,” she added. “And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3. ‘Hold My Hand.’”

“Top Gun: Maverick” jets into theaters on May 27. Tom Cruise will reprise his role of Maverick, as well Val Kilmer as “Iceman.” The two will be joined by Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Jean Louisa Kelly and Manny Jacinto.