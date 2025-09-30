Lady Gaga Taps ‘Wednesday’ Stars Emma Myers & Evie Templeton for ‘Mayhem Ball’ Performance | Video

Lady Gaga merged her “Wednesday” world with her concert tour, inviting actresses Emma Myers and Evie Templeton to join her onstage for a very special performance.

The singer performed at the O2 Arena in London, England on Monday evening as part of her “Mayhem Ball” tour and reunited with her “Wednesday” co-stars — the trio all appeared in the Netflix series’ second season, which premiered this summer.

For those who didn’t catch the sophomore season of “Wednesday,” Myers and Templeton, as their characters Enid and Agnes, performed a choreographed routine to Gaga’s new “The Dead Dance” song — which subsequently went viral on social media.

Lady Gaga shares footage of her performing “The Dead Dance” with 'Wednesday' stars Emma Myers and Evie Templeton during The MAYHEM Ball in London pic.twitter.com/f3QtIMbrhq — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) September 29, 2025

Gaga — who had a cameo as Rosaline Rotwood in part two of Season Two — didn’t dance to the song in the show, but did jump into the mix during her concert when they all performed the routine.

She shared glimpses of the number on her Instagram Story and recorded their behind-the-scenes- rehearsal for TikTok.

The Grammy winner wrote in the caption, “Enid, Agnes and Rosaline snuck out of Nevermore for a night of The Dead Dance at The MAYHEM Ball. Do the dead dance!”

Fans of the singer also posted various angles of the surprise appearance on social media, with many applauding Gaga, Myers and Templeton for the routine.

Watch the footage above.

Part one and two of “Wednesday” Season Two is available to stream on Netflix.