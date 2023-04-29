The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the NBA playoffs, and waves of celebrities like Jack Nicholson and Adele have returned to Crypto.com Arena to bear witness.

Spotting which celebrities are in attendance for live sporting events can be almost as entertaining as the games themselves (particularly if you’re not a sports fan), and no team has drawn quite as many famous attendees as Hollywood’s hometown ball club. Since the “showtime” era of the 1980s, actors, musicians and reality stars have treated Laker games like an informal, nationally-televised catwalk, sitting courtside at both the Forum and the arena formerly known as the Staples Center to watch some of the world’s best athletes square off.

But since NBA superstar LeBron James signed with the Lakers in 2018, celebs have been unable to enjoy the purple and gold during the NBA playoffs, where the lights are brightest and the media attention is at its peak. Whether it be because of safety restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic or the Lakers simply not being good enough to make the playoffs, Crypto.com Arena hasn’t welcomed fans for postseason Lakers games in quite a while.

This year is different, though. The Lakers are good, Covid restrictions have lifted and celebrities are returning in droves to watch their beloved team take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA postseason.

Most notably, given his reclusive nature as of late, Jack Nicholson was in the building for Game 6 Friday night, returning to his usual courtside spot (though without his usual sunglasses). Nicholson has been a proud Lakers season-ticket holder since 1970.

Check out this compilation the NBA put together of some of the stars at Friday night’s game, including Larry David, “Red Hot Chili Peppers” bassist Flea, Adele (girlfriend of LeBron James’ longtime agent Rich Paul) and Dr. Dre, in addition to Nicholson.

The stars are out to witness Game 6!#NBACelebRow | LAL/MEM on ESPN pic.twitter.com/kqIg7cAVuX — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2023

Other celebs spotted at Lakers home games during the series included Kim Kardashian, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett.

Jason Bateman & Will Arnett attend a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at https://t.co/6HHaVJc3Ku Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California pic.twitter.com/qx3NCzeAJO — celebs (@celebfashionnnn) April 29, 2023

The Lakers won their series against the Grizzlies on Friday, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals. Who knows who else might make an appearance at Crypto as the lights get even brighter for the team.