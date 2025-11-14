‘Landman’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“Landman” has returned with its second after nearly one year since its debut. And this time around, there’s even more action and drama in the western.

As TheWrap previously reported, “Landman” brings viewers into the world of West Texan oil-rigging, centered on titular landman Tommy Norris (Thornton). Paramount describes the series as “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.” The show, written by Sheridan, is based on Imperative Entertainment/Texas Monthly podcast “Boomtown.”

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch.

When does “Landman” Season 2 premiere?

“Landman” Season 2 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 16 on Paramount+.

When do new episodes air?

New episodes of “Landman” will drop every Sunday until its Season 2 finale on Jan. 18.

“Landman” Season 2 episode release schedule:

Season 2, Episode 1: “Death and a Sunset” — Sunday, Nov. 16

Season 2, Episode 2: “Sins of the Father” — Sunday, Nov. 23

Season 2, Episode 3: “Almost a Home” — Sunday, Nov. 30

Season 2, Episode 4: “Dancing Rainbows” — Sunday, Dec.7

Season 2, Episode 5: “The Pirate Dinner” — Sunday, Dec. 14

Season 2, Episode 6: “Dark Night of the Soul” — Sunday, Dec. 21

Season 2, Episode 7: “Forever Is an Instant” — Sunday, Dec. 28

Season 2, Episode 8: “Handsome Touched Me” — Sunday, Jan. 4

Season 2, Episode 9: “Plans, Tears and Sirens” — Sunday, Jan. 11

Season 2, Episode 10: “Tragedy and Flies” — Sunday, Jan. 18

Are more episodes on the way?

For now, fans have the entire second season of “Landman” to get through. A third season has not been announced, but we’ll update you if that changes.

What is “Landman” about?

Here’s Paramount’s official description: “Set in the boomtowns of West Texas, ‘Landman; is a modern tale of fortune seeking amongst roughnecks and wildcat billionaires – fueling an oil boom so big it’s reshaping the climate, the economy and geopolitics. In Season Two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, Colm Feore and Mustafa Speaks.

Watch the trailer