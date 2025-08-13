Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace’s “Landman” is coming back, with a premiere date now in sight: Sunday, Nov. 16.

Paramount+ released a first look at the second season of their modern western starring Billy Bob Thornton. The 15-second teaser confirms that the series will return with a Nov. 16 premiere on Paramount+. You can watch the date announcement below.

“Landman” brings viewers into the world of West Texan oil-rigging, centered on titular landman Tommy Norris (Thornton). Paramount describes the series as “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.” The show, written by Sheridan, is based on Imperative Entertainment/Texas Monthly podcast “Boomtown.”

Alongside Thornton in the cast are Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore. Jon Hamm starred in the first season of the series. Sam Elliott will enter “Landman” as a series regular in season 2.

“Landman” joins a sprawling network of Sheridan series on Paramount+. Currently, Sheridan’s “Lioness” (starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman), “Tulsa King” (starring Sylvester Stallone) and “Mayor of Kingstown” (starring Jeremy Renner) are all active on the streaming platform. Sheridan’s massive hit “Yellowstone” concluded in late 2024, while his Harrison Ford/Helen Mirren prequel “1923” ended in April 2025.

According to a press release, “Landman” became the #1 Paramount+ original in the history of the streaming service, with a record-breaking 35 million streaming viewers for the debut episode. Thornton received a 2025 Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television — Drama, but “Landman” was shut out at the 2025 Emmys.

“Landman” Season 2 will begin streaming with a premiere on Sunday, Nov. 16, on Paramount+.