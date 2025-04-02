‘Landman’ Season 2 Production Begins in Texas With Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore

Taylor Sheridan’s “Landman” is back in production, with filming on the Paramount+ original drama series’ second season currently underway in Texas.

The series, which is co-created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace and based on Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly’s 11-part “Boomtown” podcast, is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. It follows the roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping the climate, economy and geopolitics of the region.

“Landman” stars Billy Bob Thornton, who scored a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Tommy Norris; Demi Moore, Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

News of Season 2’s production start comes after the series’ first installment had 35 million global streaming viewers for its premiere and became the most-watched global premiere and finale of any series in Paramount+ history. It also ranked as a top 10 original streaming series for the fourth quarter of 2024, alongside “Tulsa King” and “Lioness.”

“Landman” is executive produced by Sheridan, Wallace, Thornton, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch serve as EPs for Imperative Entertainment, while J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt are EPs for Texas Monthly. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Season 1 of “Landman” is available to stream now on Paramount+