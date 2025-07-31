Release Windows for New Seasons of Taylor Sheridan Hits ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Landman’ Revealed

The sun never sets on the Taylor Sheridan empire.

And thanks to the Paramount earnings call, we now know when to expect the next installments of Paramount+ favorites “Tulsa King,” “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Landman.”

The third season of the Sylvester Stallone-led “Tulsa King” will be released on Sept. 21, with “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 4 starring Jeremy Renner coming in October and “Landman” Season 2, starring Billy Bob Thornton, headed to Paramount+ this December.

Additionally, there was mention of “The Dutton Ranch,” the “Yellowstone” spinoff with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, which is expected to debut in 2026. There are more spinoffs on the way – “Y: Marshals,” starring Luke Grimes (which will head to Paramount’s flagship linear network CBS); “1944,” a continuation of the historical prequel series that began with “1888” and continued with “1923;” and “The Madison,” the still-shrouded-in-mystery spinoff starring Matthew Fox and Michelle Pfeiffer. The rollout of those has yet to be detailed.

There’s also “Nola King,” the recently announced spinoff of “Tulsa King” starring Samuel L. Jackson, who will also appear in this upcoming season of “Tulsa King.” Like we said: the sun never sets on the Taylor Sheridan empire.