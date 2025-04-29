Sam Elliott Joins ‘Landman’ Season 2 as Series Regular

Sam Elliott has joined the cast of “Landman” Season 2 as a series regular.

Filming on the Paramount+ original drama series, which comes from Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, is currently underway in Texas. In addition to Elliott, “Landman” stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

Elliott recently won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role as Shea Brennan in Sheridan’s “1883.” He also received an Academy Award nomination and a National Board of Review Award for his performance as Bobby Maine in “A Star Is Born.” His other TV and film credits include “The Big Lebowksi,” “Tombstone,” “The Contender,” “Justified,” “Parks & Rec,” “Grace and Frankie” and “The Ranch.”

Based on Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly’s 11-part “Boomtown” podcast, “Landman” is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. It follows the roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping the climate, economy and geopolitics of the region.

The series had 35 million global streaming viewers for the premiere episode and set new records for Paramount+, including the No. 1 Paramount+ original ever and the No. 1 engagement driver.

It also ranked as a top 10 original series across all streaming services in the fourth quarter of 2024, alongside Sheridan’s “Tulsa King” and “Lioness.”

In addition to Sheridan and Wallace, the series is executive produced by Thornton, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch serve as EPs for Imperative Entertainment, while J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt are EPs for Texas Monthly. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer.

“Landman” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.