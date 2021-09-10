Lara Logan Accuses Biden Administration of ‘Hiding Evidence’ of COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects (Video)

Lara Logan went on Fox News on Friday night and accused the Biden administration of “hiding evidence” of side effects allegedly caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

Filling for Tucker Carlson, Logan made the baseless claim while in response to Biden’s plan to mandate that all companies with more than 100 employees require vaccination or weekly testing of employees.

“In Israel, where more than 80% of adults are vaccinated, COVID cases are spiking,” Logan said. “Israel now has one of the world’s highest daily infection rates. So what explains that?”

She continued, “In his remarks to the nation, Joe Biden didn’t mention that. Instead, he put OSHA — the same agency that’s been hiding evidence of vaccine side effects, in charge of forcing millions of Americans to take the COVID vaccine.”

It’s unclear what Israel has to do with it but it should be noted that the CDC has very clearly stated, “Millions of people have received COVID-19 vaccines, and no long-term side effects have been detected.”

Lara Logan finished her point by saying, “Joe Biden didn’t even bother to ask Congress. He said the new mandate is justified because COVID is a ‘emergency.’ Then he walked away without taking questions, once again.”

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said during his statement announcing the mandate on Thursday.

He added, “We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers … We’re going to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the share of the workforce that is vaccinated in businesses all across America.”