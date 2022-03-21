Kremlin-affiliated officials on Twitter endorsed war correspondent Lara Logan’s comments after she linked Ukrainian battalions to Nazis and Third-Reich occultism, and dismissed Russia’s invasion as having caused a humanitarian crisis in the former Soviet republic.

Last week, the former Fox Nation host — who was ghosted by the organization after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, the Auschwitz doctor known as the “Angel of Death” — lamented the amount of misinformation from the front lines in an interview with the far-right platform Real America’s Voice.

“I don’t buy it for a second, and I’ll be honest with you,” she said. “I really think that there’s so much misinformation. We’ve never really seen anything like it. I mean, I’ve been covering wars now for 35 years.”

She added, “There’s a long history of the United States and our intelligence agencies funding and arming Nazis in Ukraine.” Logan continued to point out that there are photographs available online depicting Ukrainian soldiers holding up the NATO flag alongside Nazi emblems like the swastika and black sun.

Snippets of her conversation were widely spread by the verified accounts of Russian officials, like Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Alexander Alimov. The official account for Russia’s Council of Europe — whose rights of representation were recently suspended — also tweeted the conversation.

Emmy Award winner 🇺🇸journalist Lara Logan:

Western MSMs deliberately turn a blind eye to the facts of manifestations of Nazism in 🇺🇦. ‘You can find pictures of the Azov battalion, funded by US & NATO, online holding up the NATO flag and swastika’.



Source: https://t.co/5i96Oje1p5 pic.twitter.com/vICoGWBuuB — Alexander Alimov (@A__Alimov) March 19, 2022

“The Azov battalion, which is founded by the United States and NATO has been killing civilians in eastern Ukraine” – News and Documentary Emmy Award-wining journalist Lara Logan spoke out about Ukraine, Nazism and the Western media. pic.twitter.com/m6LODHmFkF — RussianMissionCoE (@CoE_Russia) March 20, 2022

According to reporting from Newsweek, “far-right and even neo-Nazi elements” are present within some Ukrainian military forces, but analysts have also condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “propaganda” that the invasion is a “special military operation” attempt to “de-Nazify” the country.