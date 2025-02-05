Lara Trump, the President’s Daughter-in-Law, to Host Fox News Show

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, will host a weekend show on Fox News, marking the first time a close family relative of a sitting U.S. President has done so.

A former co-chair of the Republican Party, Lara Trump will launch the new weekend show on Fox News on Feb. 22, the network confirmed to TheWrap. The New York Times was first to report the news Wednesday.

Trump family members have been regulars on Fox News and other networks for years, but it’s believed to be the first time an immediate family member of a sitting President will host a primetime network news show.

“My View with Lara Trump,” will air Saturdays at 9 p.m. Eastern with a blend of analysis and interviews, the network said. The timeslot’s current occupant, “One Nation With Brian Kilmeade,” will move to Sundays from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

“A gifted communicator who knows how to connect to the viewers, successful entrepreneur and working mother, Lara’s innate understanding of the American public and today’s political landscape will be a compelling addition to our weekend lineup,” network CEO Suzanne Scott said in a written statement.

While presidential family members have been TV regulars before – Jenna Bush and Chelsea Clinton spring to mind – none has hosted a news show while their White House connection was in power.

“I’m thrilled to bring my voice back to Fox News, talk directly with the American people and highlight what makes this country so great,” Lara Trump said in the network’s statement. “As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future.”

