‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Confidently Told Her Husband Trump’s Idea to Occupy Gaza Was Fake News – Until She Looked It Up

President Donald Trump suggested this week that the United States will “take over” the Gaza Strip and, for “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin — also a former Trump staffer — that idea was so absurd she assuredly told her husband it was fake news when he mentioned it to her.

During a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump said bluntly, “The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip” and make it “the Riviera of the Middle East.” And, watching the clip back on Wednesday, moderator Whoopi Goldberg and the rest of the table cracked up at Netanyahu’s face when Trump said it.

“I mean, he was like, ‘Who is this?!’” Whoopi howled.

Opening the conversation to the rest of the group, Farah Griffin was first to chime in, admitting that, having not watched the press conference in real time, she was so sure the story was fake at first.

“God’s honest truth, I was making dinner last night and Justin walks in, and he’s like, ‘Did you hear that Trump is taking over the Gaza strip and America’s going to occupy it?’ I was like, ‘Hon, you’re reading fake news. You’ve got to verify those things first,’” she said with a laugh. “Sure enough, I Google it and it was real.”

Speaking seriously on the idea, Farah Griffin and her co-hosts agreed that it would be a terrible move.

“Listen, it’s not giving ‘America first’ or ‘Ending endless wars,’ which, by the way, was one of, actually, the things that made Trump popular in the first place,” she continued. “He was the anti-George Bush, the anti-‘We’re going to be in the Middle East indefinitely, having U.S. troops there.’ It’s a horrible idea.”

