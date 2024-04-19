Larry David doesn’t understand why viewers call “Curb Your Enthusiasm” a cringe comedy. The creator and star of the HBO series, which just wrapped a 12-season, 24-year run, looked back at the show’s legacy during a panel celebrating the show at PaleyFest LA 2024 Thursday — and had qualms when his costars brought up its signature awkwardness.

“I never dreamed in a million years that [the show] would have that kind of effect on people,” David said. “When people call it a cringe comedy, I want to wring their necks.”

The subject came up as David discussed the show’s signature style of comedy alongside executive producer Jeff Schaffer and cast members Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin (also an EP), Cheryl Hines and J.B. Smoove in a conversation moderated by Judd Apatow.

Judd Apatow (left), Jeff Schaffer, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Larry David, Susie Essman and J.B. Smoove arrive at PaleyFest LA 2024 – “Curb Your Enthusiasm” at the Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After the cast jokingly berated Larry for saying only Smoove played a fictional character — while the rest just played heightened versions of themselves — Apatow brought up how David always said the show allowed him to act out in ways he couldn’t in real life. Though that hadn’t stopped Larry from yelling at one of Apatow’s friends in a parking lot while fighting for a spot recently.

Smoove added the show has gotten into the same place in the zeitgeist as “The Twilight Zone,” in that people equate moments from their lives to the show, calling difficult interactions or situations as “ ‘Curb’ moments.”

“There are moments [in life] where you are f-ing cringey and you want to punch somebody in the f-ing face… but Larry has those moments, remembers them and writes them down, and then they become amazing moments on the show,” Smoove said.

After David insisted he never intended for the show’s jokes to read as cringey, Apatow reminded him about the early scene where Larry hugs a little girl while hiding a water bottle in his crotch, asking if audiences shouldn’t find that cringey. David simply shrugged and said he didn’t “understand how that’s cringeworthy.”

“[Curb] is a comedy horror movie sometimes,” Schaffer added, bringing up the moment where an interaction with Larry happens and viewers tink he’ll walk away,but he scratches his head and doubles down leading to confrontation, while the audience thinks in their mind “don’t go back, don’t go back!”

The panel discussion also touched the cast’s favorite moments from the show’s past as well as guest stars — including lots of shoutouts to Mel Brooks, the cast of “Seinfeld” and Michael J. Fox — and a round robin of complements to David that left the comedy icon cringing himself.

“[‘Curb’] was the most fun I could ever have possibly had doing anything,” David said. “To write it then filming, tI can’t imagine how I could ever have more fun in my life.”

All episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” are available to stream on Max.