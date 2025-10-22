Larry David Applauds Seth Meyers for Asking a Good Question: ‘You’re Getting a Lot Better at This’ | Video

Seth Meyers thoroughly impressed Larry David on Tuesday night, when the NBC host asked a “very good” question toward the end of his interview. In true David fashion, he immediately roasted Meyers for it (but, you know, lovingly).

The moment came as the men were wrapping things up, after discussing David’s new book and career at large. Meyers was curious if David had ever considered what he’d hav done for a living if he hadn’t gone into comedy professionally, and David was delighted by it.

“This is a great question. I’ve been watching your show for many years, I’ve never heard you ask quite such a good question to someone,” David joked. “It’s very good! You know, you’re getting a lot better at this.”

Naturally, Meyers took it on the chin, chuckling and thanking David for the praise. But, speaking a touch more seriously, David applauded Meyers for doing the late night hosting job at all.

“Frankly, I don’t know how the hell you do it every night,” David said. “It seems so stressful to me that you could sit here and talk to people in front of people. It’s a date in front of a country, you know? It’s crazy!”

The comedian then reiterated that it was a good question before readily providing his answer; he’d have gone into a life of crime. More specifically, he’d work on major heists, because they can be a “creative endeavor.”

“You know, you got your buddies, you’re planning. It’s creative. You’re writing. You’re putting on a heist show,” David said. “It’s like show business.”

When Meyers asked what David’s specific role on the team would be, he attempted to get away with just planning it (and, eventually, being a rat to the cops to save himself), but Meyers argued that wasn’t enough. According to the NBC host, David needs to actually participate on heist day.

“I’m just saying, if I was planning a heist, I know what I would ask you to be,” Meyers offered. “Create a distraction.”

You can watch Larry David’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.