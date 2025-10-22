Seth Meyers Is Pretty Sure Trump’s Ballroom Is Proof He Won’t Leave in 3 Years | Video

President Trump began demolishing parts of the White House this week to build his new ballroom, and for Seth Meyers, it’s the clearest indication that Trump doesn’t plan on leaving the White House when his second administration is up.

Meyers poked fun at the construction to kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, warning viewers that making a massive change like that is a bold move, especially considering how long construction could take.

“You guys, I don’t think he’s planning on leaving in three years. If I had three years left on a lease, I wouldn’t even put up a shelf,” Meyers joked.

Despite Trump previously promising that the construction of the ballroom wouldn’t interfere with the White House’s current structure, on Monday, part of the White House’s East Wing was torn down entirely to make way for the new ballroom. This space previously held the First Lady’s office and dozens of others.

The ballroom is planned to be about 90,000 square feet, and is expected to cost roughly $250 million. Since its announcement, the plan has drawn criticism from media personalities and voters alike.

Meyers’ mockery on Tuesday joined the likes of Democratic politicians, and fellow late night host Stephen Colbert. Over on “The Late Show,” the CBS host joked that Trump has turned into the Hulk from Marvel in creating this ballroom, and called the plans “deeply unsettling.”

“So, that was a lie,” he said, pointing to Trump’s promise it wouldn’t affect the existing structure. “At this point, should we even believe that this is going to end up being a ballroom? It could just as easily end up being a combination Pizza Hut/Taco Bell.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.