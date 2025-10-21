Democrats Condemn Construction of Trump’s New $250 Million White House Ballroom: ‘You Don’t Put Rims on a Rental’

The start of construction on President Trump’s new White House ballroom has prompted incredulous reactions and widespread condemnation from Democratic lawmakers and public officials online.

Construction vehicles tore down part of the White House’s East Wing Monday. In the place of the debris, Trump plans to erect a 90,000-square-foot ballroom. The work is projected to cost around $250 million and, if all goes according to plan, will nearly double the size of the existing White House structure. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in July that the ballroom will be paid for by both private donors and Trump himself.

Trump had previously claimed that the ballroom’s construction would not interfere with the building’s current structure. The destruction witnessed Monday proved those comments to be false.

The move comes as cost of living concerns among everyday Americans remain high, not to mention the government shutdown that has been ongoing for several weeks now. It was with all that in mind that some of Trump’s biggest Democratic opponents took to social media to denounce the president’s decision to spend any time — and money — right now on building an extravagant ballroom.

“A $250 million gilded White House ballroom. $40 billion dollars to bail out Argentina,” California Senator Alex Padilla remarked on his X account Tuesday morning. “Meanwhile, millions of Americans are bracing for their health insurance payments to double because Trump won’t lift a finger to help them.”

“Why do megalomaniacs always build giant monuments?” Illinois congressman Jonathan L. Jackson remarked on X. “You don’t put rims on a rental, or custom cabinets in an Airbnb—and you sure don’t build a gold-plated Oval Office, billion-dollar jet, grand ballroom and now an ‘Arc de Trump’ if you actually plan on leaving in 3 years.”

Elsewhere, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren similarly condemned Trump’s ballroom project, writing on X, “Oh you’re trying to say the cost of living is skyrocketing? Donald Trump can’t hear you over the sound of bulldozers demolishing a wing of the White House to build a new grand ballroom.”

“It is corruption at its core,” former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said of the construction project during an appearance on “The View” Tuesday. “There’s no greater metaphor right now [for] what’s happening right now in this country than watching Donald Trump take a wrecking ball to the White House.”

The aforementioned politicians and public figures were far from the only ones to comment on the White House’s partial destruction this week. Check out more social reactions to the ballroom project below.

$250 million for his ballroom.



$40 billion for Argentina.



$172 million for Kristi Noem’s two private jets.



$0 to lower your health care premiums. https://t.co/TKH2IC9KNH — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) October 21, 2025

I wanted to share this photo of my family standing by a historic part of the White House that was just torn down today by Trump. We didn’t need a billionaire-funded ballroom to celebrate America. Disgusting what Trump is doing. https://t.co/z162LwCQfg pic.twitter.com/vetx0GsZYL — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) October 20, 2025

Republican math.



Can afford: Trump ballroom, $40 Billion Argentina bailout, massive tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires



Can’t afford: health care for Americans, SNAP for struggling Americans, tax relief for middle class families. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) October 20, 2025

This breaks my heart and it infuriates me. Hundreds of millions of dollars to build a new ballroom. Good god. https://t.co/zWH6H7pOIC — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 20, 2025

Millions of Americans are losing their health care because of the GOP. ⁰⁰Instead of keeping veterans, seniors, and children insured, Trump is now building himself a $200 million gold-plated ballroom. ⁰⁰Out of touch is an understatement. https://t.co/SowU98JFnc — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) October 20, 2025

Trump’s billionaire ballroom. This is a disgrace. Welcome to the Second Gilded Age. https://t.co/MW7k1benZA — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) October 20, 2025