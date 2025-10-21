Rachel Maddow Grins With Glee Watching Footage of Anti-Trump No Kings Protests: ‘Come on! Look at That!’ | Video

Rachel Maddow had a blast Monday night letting the footage of the nationwide No Kings protests over the weekend speak for itself.

“People showed up to protest against Trump everywhere,” the “Rachel Maddow Show” host announced at the top of her Monday report. “Not just in all 50 states, but in every state [there were] multiple, sometimes dozens, sometimes hundreds of protests.” The MSNBC anchor proceeded to show footage of the massive crowds that gathered in every state throughout the country to protest President Trump and his second term.

There were demonstrations in major metropolitan spots like Los Angeles and Boston, as well as the less populated cities in states like Arkansas and Alaska. “Look at the big crowd in Anchorage,” Maddow commented, while footage of the weekend’s Alaska protests played. “Here’s also Seward and Fairbanks and in Wasilla, from which Sarah Palin can see Russia from her house.”

“No Kings organizers and Pride March organizers got lucky this weekend when both Arkansas’s annual pride parade and the No Kings protests happened to fall on the same day on Saturday,” Maddow added, while showing footage of the dual events. “Everybody seemed pretty happy with the coincidence.”

You can watch the “Rachel Maddow Show” segment yourself in the video below.

Maddow couldn’t suppress her joy over the turnout for the protests, grinning giddily as she cut to footage of the crowds that gathered in Boston to stand against Trump. “Come on! Look at that! Again, not AI. That’s a real thing,” Maddow commented. “Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told the huge crowd at the Boston Common that, in Boston every day is No Kings day, because … duh!”

After having spent nearly 20 minutes cycling through various clips and reports from the No Kings protests, Maddow offered a scathing summary of what the public demonstrations say about the current state of Trump’s second term. “He is not even fully into his first year in office here,” Maddow noted. “He just had one of the largest days of protest in American history against him — in every freaking state in the country.”