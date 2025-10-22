Stephen Colbert Rips Into Trump Over Demolition for New Ballroom: ‘He’s Going Hulk Smash on the White House’ | Video

Stephen Colbert called out Donald Trump after a portion of the White House’s historic East Wing was demolished as part of the president’s ballroom project.

The comedian addressed the demolition at the presidential residence during Tuesday’s monologue on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” where he blasted Trump for lying about the extent of the construction plan.

“You think it would be impossible for us to be shocked by Donald Trump. But give the man credit, every so often he takes the time to attach the electrodes to our nipples and then it feels like the first time,” Colbert sounded off. “Case in point, yesterday, as part of his White House ballroom project, he sent out a backhoe to rip off a chunk of the East Wing.”

After Colbert joked that Trump would not get his “security deposit back,” the late night host called the construction update “so deeply unsettling.”

“We’re just nine months into Trump’s term and he’s going Hulk smash on the White House,” he continued. “Last time, it took him at least four years to bring a demo crew to the Capitol.”

As he went on, Colbert reminded those tuning in that Trump “specifically promised his ballroom construction wouldn’t touch the existing White House.”

“So, that was a lie,” he added. “At this point, should we even believe that this is going to end up being a ballroom? It could just as easily end up being a combination Pizza Hut, Taco Bell.”

Colbert suggested the Trump administration knew how bad the demo looked, as the Treasury Department — which neighbors the East Wing — instructed their employees to not share photos of the construction.

“Not generally something you instruct when you’re proud of what’s going on,” Colbert said. “Hey guys, remember no photos at my wedding. And it’s not because I’m marrying a body pillow of Mariah Carey.”

The White House has already responded to criticism of Trump’s ballroom project, calling the backlash “manufactured outrage” in a statement Tuesday.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.