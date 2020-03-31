Larry David has some choice words for the people who aren’t complying with California’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I basically want to address the idiots out there,” the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator said in a PSA posted to the Office of the Governor of California’s official Twitter account on Tuesday. “You know who you are. You’re going out — I don’t know what you’re doing — you’re socializing too close, it’s not good.”

“You’re hurting old people like me,” David warned in the clip. “Well not me, I have nothing to do with you … the problem is you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay at home, sit on the couch and watch TV.”

The clip was recorded to promote California’s stay-at-home order, issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Under the directive, Californians are instructed to remain at home except for essential needs like trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.

“Go home, watch TV, that’s my advice to you,” David advised viewers. “If you’ve seen my show, … nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that. It’s just trouble out there.”