Broadcasting legend Larry King was removed Sunday from the intensive care unit following his hospitalization for COVID-19, according to reports.

The news of his move from the ICU was first reported by NBC News, which cited “a source close to the family.”

Representatives for King did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

The former CNN host was hospitalized in late December but the news didn’t break until this weekend.

King, who is 87, has been in Los Angeles’ Cedar Sinai Medical Center, ABC News reported on Saturday. A source told the outlet, “Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ.”

CNN added Saturday that King had already been in the hospital for more than a week and that due to COVID-19 protocols, King’s three sons had been unable to visit him.

King, who has type-2 diabetes, has previously survived a heart attack and stroke. Last year, he tragically dealt with the loss of two of his children, who died within weeks of each other. In 2017, King revealed he had lung cancer and successfully underwent a procedure in order to treat it.

Los Angeles has been bulldozed by COVID-19 in the last month-plus, as Los Angeles County, home to 10 million people, is in the middle of its worst outbreak during the 9-months (and counting) pandemic. More than 20,000 new cases were reported on Friday and more than 200 deaths.