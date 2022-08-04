Lashana Lynch has been cast as Rita Marley in Paramount Pictures’ Untitled Bob Marley biopic about the reggae legend, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The film will star Kingsley Ben-Adir in the title role as Bob Marley.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, the director of the Will Smith film “King Richard,” will direct the film.

Zach Baylin, who was nominated for an Academy Award in the “Best Original Screenplay” category for “King Richard” is writing the script with Green.

Marley’s son and reggae artist Ziggy Marley will produce. Rita Marley and Cedella Marley will produce on behalf of Tuff Gong. Robert Teitel will also produce.

Marley died at age 36 of cancer in 1981, but the Jamaican artist helped spread reggae music throughout the world and contributed to changing the face of rock music with his messages of peace and love in songs like “Jammin’,” “No Woman No Cry,” “I Shot the Sheriff,” “Redemption Song” and many more. His greatest hits album “Legend” has sold 12 million copies in the U.S. and is the best-selling reggae album of all time.

Next up for Lynch, her upcoming films include “The Woman King” and “Matilda.” She most recently starred in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “No Time To Die.”

Lynch is repped by CAA in the US, BWH Agency in the UK, Danielle Robinson, Narrative, and Sloane Offer.

The Untitled Bob Marley film will be released on Jan. 12, 2024.

Deadline first reported the news.