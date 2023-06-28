HBO unveiled a trailer for “Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York,” which will premiere on HBO and stream on Max Sunday, July 9.

The four-part investigative crime docuseries, which is based on Elon Green’s award-winning investigative book “Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York,” centers on a serial killer who preyed upon gay men in New York City in the early 1990s, infiltrating queer nightlife to find his victims.

The show dives into the prejudices and attitudes of the times and the efforts by activists, including the NYC Anti-Violence Project, to force law enforcement to recognize and protect the queer community.

“Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” is executive produced by two-time Academy Award nominee Howard Gertler (HBO’s “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed;” “How to Survive a Plague;” “Crip Camp”) and director Anthony Caronna (“Susanne Bartsch: On Top;” “Pride”). Other executive producers include Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, Kate Barry, Elon Green, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, AJ Dix, Matt Maher, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen.

The docuseries features Matt Foreman, Bea Hanson, and David Wertheimer of the NYC Anti-Violence Project.

Check out the full trailer in the video above.