Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U: Basketball’ Renewed for Season 2, ‘Untold’ Gets a Volume 2

Lace ‘em up, fans of top-notch sports docs: Netflix has renewed “Last Chance U: Basketball” for a second season and ordered what the streaming service is calling “Volume 2” of the excellent feature-length documentary series “Untold.”

The second season of “Last Chance U: Basketball” will return to East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) and head coach John Mosley. “Untold: Volume 2” will consist of four new stories told over four weeks, including a two-part film on Heisman Trophy finalist Manti Te’o. Directed by Ryan Duffy and Tony Vainuku, that one will feature interviews with Manti Te’o and the catfisher behind the hoax, Netflix said.

Additionally, Netflix has ordered a new docuseries, “Bad Sport,” which examines “six unbelievable stories at the intersection of sports and crime.”

“Bad Sport” episodes include the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic figure skating scandal; superstar Indycar driver Randy Lanier’s marijuana-smuggling operation; the Arizona State University basketball point-shaving scheme; the horse hitman at the center of an insurance fraud ring; Calciopoli, the biggest match-fixing scandal in Italian football history; and South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje’s tragic fall from grace.

Episodes will be directed by Miles Blaydon-Ryall, Georgina Cammalleri, James House, Lizzie Kempton, Alex Kiehl and Luke Sewell. They’ll be executive producers with Tim Wardle and Adam Hawkins.

“Bad Sport,” produced by RAW, premieres Oct. 6, 2021.

“Untold” hails from “Wild Wild Country” creators Chapman Way and Maclain Way. Volume 2 will premiere next year.

In addition the the Ways, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Ryan Duffy, Miguel Tamayo, Jaymee Messler executive produce “Untold,” which hails from Propagate, Stardust Frames and The Players’ Tribune.

“Last Chance U: Basketball” hails from Greg Whiteley, who executive produces alongside Joe LaBracio, Lucas Smith and James D. Stern. “Last Chance U: Basketball” is produced by GQ Studios, Endgame Entertainment, One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures.