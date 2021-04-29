Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) is enjoying some peace and quiet in his kitchen and about to devour some delish bacon when his son-in-law Ryan (Jordan Masterson) walks in to disturb his morning with a business proposal in TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s “Last Man Standing.” But Mike has a trick up his sleeve, or rather, in his pan, to get the vegan Ryan to go away.

In the clip, which you can view via the video above, Ryan starts talking about a business opportunity he thinks would be great for Mike’s Outdoor Man, but Mike ignores his ramblings and puts some freshly cooked bacon on a plate and starts to wave his hand over it toward Ryan’s face.

“What are you doing?” Ryan asks his father-in-law.

“You know how people burn sage to get rid of evil spirits?” Mike says, as he fans the meat. “I’m hoping that the aroma of burnt pig flesh will get rid of the vegan in my kitchen.”

“No, no, no, no. Bacon is my gateway meat,” the terrified Ryan says.

“You don’t say…” Mike responds, moving the plate closer to Ryan.

“OK, I’ll go, fine, fine,” Ryan says, announcing he’ll just go to one of Mike’s competitors with the opportunity instead. Wait, Mike says if Ryan makes an appointment, they can discuss it at the office, and Ryan concedes.

But before he goes, Mike has to get one last jab in with the bacon bit: “Hey man,” he says, holding up a slice. “Hey man, take a hit, man.”

Here’s the official description for Thursday’s episode of the ninth and final season of “Last Man Standing,” titled “Love & Negotiation,” which is directed by series star Cristoph Sanders: “Kristin and Ryan go head-to-head in a business negotiation for Outdoor Man that puts their marriage in a sticky situation. Meanwhile, Vanessa and Mandy compete to see who can log the most steps in a day.

“Last Man Standing” airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Fox.