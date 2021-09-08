‘Last Night in Soho': Thomasin McKenzie Witnesses a Murder Decades in the Past in New Trailer (Video)

The latest trailer for Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” gives a greater sense of Edgar Wright’s twisty and mysterious plot, which plunges Thomasin McKenzie into the halcyon days of London in the ’60s, only for her to witness a murder and try and stop it in the present day.

“Last Night in Soho” made its debut at the Venice Film Festival last week, and the director pleaded in an Instagram post that audiences keep the film’s secrets up until it opens in theaters for the general public. And while early looks have emphasized the film’s style and nightmarish color over specific story beats, this latest look should help tease what surprises Wright has up his sleeve.

The film stars Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie as Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer who after traveling to London to study finds she is able to mysteriously enter the 1960s and follow the actions of a dazzling, wannabe singer named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). But her glamorous life style is not all it appears to be, and when she witnesses Sandie’s murder, Eloise realizes that her killer is still on the loose decades later.

Reviews for the movie so far have been strong, with TheWrap’s critic calling it Wright’s best movie since his debut “Shaun of the Dead” and singling out its eclectic ’60s needle drops and sly references to other art house movies of the day.

“Last Night in Soho” also stars Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao and Synnøve Karlsen. The film comes from a script by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“Penny Dreadful”). The film’s producers are Nira Park, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Laura Richardson and Edgar Wright.

Focus Features is releasing the film in theaters on October 29, and it will also screen this week at the Toronto International Film Festival. Check out the latest trailer here and above.