The long-awaited trailer for Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” is here, and it’s a delirious, colorful and nightmarish journey that follows “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy through 1960s London.

This is Wright’s first departure away from comedy and action and into the realm of neo-noir, psychological thrills and horror. The first look at the film already hints at a stylized head trip — Wright fans have noticed that “Last Night in Soho’s” stark colored lighting, glistening effects and spiraling camera pay homage to Henri-Georges Clouzot’s 1964 French art house film “Inferno.”

“Last Night in Soho” stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith. The film follows a young girl passionate about fashion design who meets a singer and her idol, only to find out that this time is not what it seems.

Wright wrote the script with “Penny Dreadful” writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp and Rita Tushingham also co-star.

“Last Night in Soho” is produced by Wright, Nira Park and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. Focus Features and Film4 co-financed the film.

Wright most recently directed “The Sparks Brothers,” which will also be released by Focus Features next month and is Wright’s first documentary. The film follows the Los Angeles pop band Sparks, made up of Ron and Russell Mael, and how the group has proved to be wildly influential and successful while somehow still flying under the radar for the general public. Wright’s last narrative feature film was 2017’s “Baby Driver” starring Ansel Elgort. The action, heist and comedy film was nominated for three Oscars and made $226.9 million worldwide on a $34 million budget.

“Last Night in Soho” was meant to hit theaters as far back as September of last year, but will now open in theaters on Oct. 22. Check out the first trailer for the film here and above.