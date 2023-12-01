Bella Ramsey has had enough of your sympathy.

The “Last of Us” star, in an interview with the UK outlet LADbible, said they want to add another element to an already-impressive repertoire and play a villain.

But not just any villain, Ramsey said. Think the Joker or Hannibal Lecter, characters full of “intricate” and “complex” dynamics.

“I’ve not really played a villain yet ,” Ramsey said. “So I want to play a baddy.”

The 20-year-old Ramsey won the loyalty of “Game of Thrones” viewers with their breakout starring role as Lyanna Mormont, the 10-year-old leader of the House Mormont, in the series that ran eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. After following that up with an even bigger role as a post-apocalyptic orphan in another HBO hit show, “The Last of Us,” Ramsey most recently played a drug addict in the BBC series “Time.”

In February, Ramsey will step back into their “The Last of Us” role when the post-apocalyptic drama returns for production for Season 2.

Ramsey told LADbible living up to the expectations of Season 1 won’t be easy.

“I know that that’s like the big fear, that all of us working on the show, and probably the rest of the world have, is that Season 2 isn’t gonna be as good as Season 1,” Ramsey said.

“But I have a lot of faith in the creators,” Ramsey added. “And I think they’re spectacular. So I think I think we’re going to do great, I think we will top it.”

Ramsey worried before Season 1 about potential chemistry issues with co-star Pedro Pascal.

“Because we were going to spend this year together and then we were gonna have to do lots of press afterwards,” Ramsey said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, no. I was so scared that we won’t get on.”

“So it was a big relief,” Ramsey added. “And we did in fact, get on, but we were very shy of each other to begin with. And then we started spending lots of time in like a car on set together, it bonded us for sure.”