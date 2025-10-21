Laura Benanti’s Melania Returns to Colbert to Agree With Pete Hegseth About Replacing Military Men — Starting With Trump | Video

After being largely absent from public engagements for awhile, First Lady Melania Trump has resurfaced, even delivering a speech to the Navy recently. So, on Monday night, she also popped up on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — or at least, Laura Benanti’s version of her did. And this Melania Trump fully agrees with Pete Hegseth.

Benanti’s Trump first greeted the CBS host by yelling “hooyah,” just as she did to kick off her Navy speech. But when Colbert explained that “hooyah” wouldn’t be appropriate in this setting, the fake Melania clarified what she was actually saying.

“Oh, no Stephen. ‘Who-ya’ think is excited to be here instead of on a double date with JD Vance?” she said. “Give you a hint: she’s got two thumbs and an ironclad prenup.”

From there, Colbert launched into his actual questions, beginning with Melania’s speech to the Navy. The late night host suggested it meant that Trump really supports the military, which Faux Melania readily confirmed.

“Of course! And I agree with Secretary of War Pete Head-Sick,” she said. “Our military should be replaced by strong, fit men with good haircuts and no flab — starting with the Commander in Chief. Hooyah Melania!”

The First Lady then high-fived herself and thanked herself for her service. But Donald wasn’t the only fellow Trump that Melania roasted in this “Colbert” appearance.

When Colbert asked for her thoughts on the possibility of the Kennedy Center Opera House being renamed for her. Trump joked that it was fitting, especially since she can sing a crazy high opera note (something she readily demonstrated, as Benanti really is a gifted singer).

“That’s just the sound I make when Eric calls me ‘mommy,’” she explained, launching into another demonstration that ended in her shuddering in disgust.

You can watch Laura Benanti’s full return as Melania Trump in the video above.