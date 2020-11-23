Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the presidential election, but a lot of Trump’s supporters have been clinging to the false reality that the election was rigged — something that Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have also claimed repeatedly, including today, in Tucker’s case. But Laura Ingraham finally accepted the real reality on Monday night, admitting that Trump is on his way out of the White House.

“In what was perhaps the most consequential tweet sent since election day, President Trump gave the go-ahead for the transition,” Ingraham said at the beginning of “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday, after Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan all certified Biden’s victories in those states.

“And as unpleasant and disappointing as these past three weeks have been to so many of us, as much as we wish things were different, this is where things stand tonight. Now, legal challenges continue in a number of states. Serious questions about vote counting, poll watcher access are outstanding. But unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and frankly unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20th.”

Some militant and very online portions of Trump’s base of supporters have clinging to the insistence that Trump will definitely be able to defy the will of the people and stay in office even though he lost the election. And many of those folks have been turning on Fox News since it declared Biden the winner on Nov. 7 alongside every other news outlet of any significance.

So after making her declaration above, she had to preemptively defend herself from those people by reminding them of her far-right extremist bona fides.

“Now, to say this does not mean I don’t think that this election was rife with problems and potential fraud. And to say this does not constitute being a sellout to the conservative populist movement that I’ve been fighting for for, I don’t know, 25 years,” Ingraham said.

“And it does not mean that I disagree at all with the President’s right and obligation to pursue all legitimate legal challenges to this outcome. To say this constitutes living in reality.”

Ingraham then insisted that she definitely is committed to being totally honest with her viewers, rather than pandering to their every whim.

“And if I offered you a false reality, if I told you that there was an excellent, phenomenal chance that the Supreme Court was going to step in and deliver a victory to President Trump, I’d be lying to you,” Ingraham said, truthfully. “Now you’ve known me for a long time now, and you’ve known me long enough to know that I will not lie to you or simply tell you what you want to hear.”

Ingraham then proceeded to say a bunch of embellished or outright false statements about Trump’s accomplishments while in office.

You can watch the quoted portion of Monday night’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News in the video embedded up at the top of this article.