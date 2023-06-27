Anthony Fauci is still facing cheap jabs from the likes of Laura Ingraham and Fox News six months after retiring from his post as the nation’s foremost expert on infectious diseases and an adviser to countless presidents.

Ingraham’s latest foray into low-hanging pandemic fruit mocked the news of Fauci’s next gig as a professor at Georgetown’s medical and public policy schools.

Georgetown, for its part, was more than happy to have Fauci, saying in its statement announcing the hire that he “embodied the Jesuit value of being in service to others throughout his career, and we are grateful to have his expertise, strong leadership and commitment to guiding the next generation of leaders to meet the pressing issues of our time.”

Fauci, 82, officially starts Saturday (July 1.)

But Ingraham thought the move was funny, reminding her viewers that – despite his recent global leadership through the worst health crisis in 100 years – the Fauci we should be remembering is the one who posed for magazine covers (an InStyle cover featuring a sunglass-wearing Fauci hanging in brown trousers and a button down next to a swimming pool, for example) and the one who hung a painting of himself in his office (because he’s supposed to hang it … somewhere else).

“He’s also an expert at being wrong and getting paid top dollar for doing it,” Ingraham said, before “The Ingraham Angle” cut to video of Fauci saying if you’re vaccinated you’re safe but “if you’re unvaccinated you’re at risk – simple as that.”

Ingraham then brought in an expert to somehow counter this conventional wisdom that helped bring the world out of the grips of the COVID pandemic and in hindsight seems cut and dried, introducing Stanford professor of health policy Jayanta Bhattacharya with a “let’s triple mask” joke.

Bhattacharya promptly took the anti-Fauci reins, passing off some of his pandemic assurances to the public that may or may not have turned out to be 100% on the money as lies, wondering how Georgetown could expect a liar to profess truth and wisdom to some of its brightest students.

You can watch the rest of the segment at the top of this post courtesy Fox News’ YouTube page.