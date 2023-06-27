Responding to “The View” cohost Ana Navarro’s defense of Joe Biden’s unconditional support of Hunter Biden, Megyn Kelly said Tuesday that a father’s love and his son’s demons still don’t “excuse criminality in any lane.”

The comments came in light of Hunter’s attendance at the state dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening, his first public appearance at an official government event with the president since reaching a plea deal to resolve a years-long investigation that found him guilty of illegally purchasing a handgun and evading taxes.

Navarro argued on Monday’s episode of “The View” that Hunter’s attendance at the dinner may be scandalous, but was “also the story of a father’s love. And Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter and will never treat him lesser than. He is a father first, take it or leave it.”

Kelly mocked Navarro’s defense on Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “‘That just shows his love for his son,'” the conservative podcast host said, paraphrasing Navarro. “You can love your child and still recognize it would be inappropriate given the circumstances to bring him to something that is not your private party.

“It’s not your private party, Joe Biden,” Kelly continued. “It’s our party. It’s the United States. It’s America. And Hunter Biden should not have been there.”

The barbed comments toward Navarro were preceded by Kelly maintaining that the Bidens “don’t care” about the questionable optics and blowback surrounding Hunter’s attendance.

Additionally calling out media figures like Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times and former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill of MSNBC for blaming Hunter’s legal woes on his battle with addiction, Kelly said, “That’s not an excuse! That doesn’t excuse criminality in any lane.”

Josh Holmes of the podcast “Ruthless,” who was guesting alongside his three cohosts, added in the segment, “This isn’t about hypocrisy… It’s hierarchy. They’re laughing in our faces. This is a guy who’s being accused of influence peddling in foreign countries and taking money from China, taking money from this corrupt Ukrainian gas company, and all this sort of stuff. And he’s showing up at official events with foreign dignitaries in front of us. They’re laughing at us.”

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” segment in the video above.