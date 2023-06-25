Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Senator John McCain, is the latest target of nepo baby discourse after the former “The View” co-host attacked Hunter Biden as “the ultimate product of nepotism” in her latest Daily Mail column, which has led many critics to point out the hypocrisy at work.

In the column, published Saturday, McCain called out President Joe Biden for inviting “America’s disgraced First Son” to this weekend’s White House State Dinner, calling the President’s son “an elitist scumbag,” among several other flashy titles.

“Mr. President – when will you realize that your nepo-baby scumbag son doesn’t deserve to be an honored guest at the People’s White House?” McCain wrote in the opinion piece. “You’re spitting in the faces of Americans who pay taxes and earn an honest living.”

Shortly after the article’s publication and widespread circulation, McCain responded to the backlash on Twitter saying, “Thank you all for getting my recent Daily Mail column trending and spending your day talking about me. I’m taking care of my babies and don’t have time to get into petty back and forths on Twitter.”

Thank you all for getting my recent @DailyMail column trending and spending your day talking about me.



I’m taking care of my babies and don’t have time to get into petty back and forths on Twitter.



Xx — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 24, 2023

As expected, Twitter erupted with outrage over McCain’s comments, with replies ranging from “nepo baby says what?” to “do they know who your father was?” accompanied by a video compilation of McCain saying “my dad” during various media appearances.

Nepo baby says what? https://t.co/LaHSlBMOuz — Lynda Wright (@BroncoBaby10) June 24, 2023

Do they know who your father was? pic.twitter.com/MBd7jYOpMr — Jo🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) June 24, 2023

“Meghan McCain calls Hunter Biden ‘an elitist scumbag, the ultimate product of nepotism,’ interesting, coming from an elitist scumbag, the ultimate product of nepotism,” one Twitter user wrote, while another took issue with the column’s bold point of view that McCain shied away from defending on social media, saying “NepoBarbie had time to write her op-ed on Hunter but doesn’t have time to defend it. We see you NepoBarbie.”

Another user urged “someone who loves Meghan McCain to give her a definitive heart-to-heart that her entire public career has been the beneficiary of unabashed nepotism.”

The former co-host for “The View” has yet to engage further with critics calling out her own nepo baby status.

Check out more reactions to McCain’s column below:

Meghan McCain sure seemed to love and respect the Bidens when she still had the job she got because of who her father was@MeghanMcCain #ShutUpMeghan pic.twitter.com/OWgEUiufSL — Tara Dublin ((isn’t paying for this)) 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 (@taradublinrocks) June 24, 2023

NepoBarbie had time to write her op-ed on Hunter but doesn’t have time to defend it. We see you #Nepo Barbie. https://t.co/RQ6MG86flG — ChefA (@cookinms) June 25, 2023

Doesn’t have time to get into petty back and forth, but has plenty of time to write hypocritical garbage.



No one would know who tf @MeghanMcCain was if not for John McCain. How low down and dirty, Meg. https://t.co/c5IK3g0Pom — ANTIFA Camp Counselor (@FEMACounselor) June 25, 2023

If Merriam Webster had a picture of nepotism the @DailyMail would know what 🗑️ is https://t.co/kS635lI3iC — 🐳Duke's Mama💉#BidenHarris2024 🇺🇦 (@DukesMama2) June 25, 2023

And yet, here you are. — Kimberly #SlavaUkraini 🇺🇦 👟 Willardson (@kimberrry) June 25, 2023

Dear Meghan McCain,

Hunter Biden has accepted responsibility for his actions.

He had a really rough start to life losing his mother to tragedy

You literally were devastated after your dad’s passing.

Joe Biden is a dear friend of yours.

Your narcissism is truly pathetic. — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) June 25, 2023