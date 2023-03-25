Meghan McCain blasted Donald Trump and told him to “grow up” on Friday night for using a clip of her father, the late Arizona Senator John McCain, in a new campaign ad that seeks to discredit GOP rival Ron DeSantis.

The 11-second video, posted by the Trump War Room, begins with Sen. McCain saying, “Russia is a gas station masquerading as a country.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) then quotes McCain, followed by DeSantis saying of Russian president Vladimir Putin, “He’s basically a gas station with a bunch of nuclear weapons.”

In a quote tweet, McCain responded to Trump, saying, “GROW. UP.”

DeSantis made the remarks in an interview with Piers Morgan on Fox Nation this week, reversing his previous stance that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “territorial dispute.”

The Florida governor told Morgan that Putin is a “war criminal” who should be “held accountable,” according an excerpt published by the New York Post.

“I think he’s hostile to the United States, but I think the thing that we’ve seen is he doesn’t have the conventional capability to realize his ambitions,” DeSantis said of the Russian president. “And so, he’s basically a gas station with a bunch of nuclear weapons and one of the things we could be doing better is utilizing our own energy resources in the U.S.”

After the 2022 midterm elections McCain expressed her support for DeSantis, calling Trump a “narcissist” and a “cancer.”