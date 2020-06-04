Laura Ingraham Rips ‘Stalinist’ Criticism of Drew Brees After Telling LeBron James to ‘Shut Up and Dribble’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham was none too pleased Wednesday night as she covered criticism of Saints quarterback Drew Brees on her primetime show. Brees was called out earlier in the day for saying he doesn’t support kneeling in protest during the national anthem because he sees it as disrespectful to the flag.

While the New Orleans athlete has since apologized, Ingraham said of the criticism, “This is totalitarian conduct. This is Stalinist.”

She also said Brees is “allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag mean to him,” in her opinion.

In 2018, when NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant — who are black — criticized President Donald Trump, Ingraham advised them to “shut up and dribble.”

“Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously,” said Ingraham on her show at the time. “This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA, and it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who get paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball.”

Brees apologized Thursday for his comments classifying kneeling during the national anthem as “disrespecting the flag.”

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” the quarterback wrote on Instagram and Twitter.