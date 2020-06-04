Laura Ingraham Rips ‘Stalinist’ Criticism of Drew Brees After Telling LeBron James to ‘Shut Up and Dribble’

Two athletes speaking out on social issues, two different responses from Ingraham

| June 4, 2020 @ 9:52 AM

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham was none too pleased Wednesday night as she covered criticism of Saints quarterback Drew Brees on her primetime show. Brees was called out earlier in the day for saying he doesn’t support kneeling in protest during the national anthem because he sees it as disrespectful to the flag.

While the New Orleans athlete has since apologized, Ingraham said of the criticism, “This is totalitarian conduct. This is Stalinist.”

She also said Brees is “allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag mean to him,” in her opinion.

Also Read: Drew Brees Apologizes for Anthem Kneeling Comments: 'It Breaks My Heart to Know the Pain I Have Caused'

In 2018, when NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant — who are black — criticized President Donald Trump, Ingraham advised them to “shut up and dribble.”

“Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously,” said Ingraham on her show at the time. “This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA, and it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who get paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball.”

Brees apologized Thursday for his comments classifying kneeling during the national anthem as “disrespecting the flag.”

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” the quarterback wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • mark blum john prine ellis marsalis coronavirus
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale NBC
1 of 29

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE