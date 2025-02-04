Laura Ingraham Squirms at Elon Musk’s Description of USAID: ‘Yummy, a Bowl of Worms!’

Laura Ingraham may have found Elon Musk’s description of the USAID revolting, but very much is in favor of the DOGE revolution – including apparent plans to dismantle the federal foreign aid agency altogether.

“Turning over the rocks — that’s the focus of tonight’s Angle,” the Fox News host said, setting up a clip of Musk talking about what the Department of Government Efficiency found when it examined the U.S. Agency for International Development, an independent federal arm that distributes taxpayer money and other federal resources to foreign countries. The agency’s employees were reportedly locked out Monday after days of the department’s dismantling through furloughs, layoffs and disciplinary dismissals.

“The reason for that, as opposed to simply trying to do some minor housecleaning, is that as we dug into USAID, it became apparent that what we have here is not an apple with a worm in it, but a bowl of worms,” Musk said in the clip.

“Yummy, a bowl of worms!” Ingraham responded. “Once they started turning over the rocks, more worms crawled out. USAID should have been disbanded years ago. Now the agency, a top recipient of taxpayer dollars, has been plagued by allegations of massive waste, fraud, and abuse for decades.”

The USAID was created in 1961 by executive order of President John F. Kennedy, with the goal of distributing foreign humanitarian aid in a more coordinated way. The agency has acted independently ever since, and works closely with the State Department.

“And now, with USAID offices temporarily shut and all the dead weight laid off, just imagine how deep this rot goes,” Ingraham said. “During the Biden years, it was an excuse to spread money around to radicals everywhere.”

Ingraham then said what all federal workers must be fearing: That USAID is just a model for “what will inevitably mean entire agencies … zeroed out.”

“Please, zero them out,” she added. “With runaway spending at USAID, it’s long past time to close it all down.”

Democrats have signaled they’ll use legal action to stop the DOGE bulldozer, but Ingraham seemed sanguine.

“That will be for a judge to decide. Ultimately, I imagine, on appeal at the very least, the Trump administration will prevail — including at the Supreme Court,” she said.

