“Superstore” star Lauren Ash has signed an overall talent and development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Under the deal, Ash will develop projects for NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock. The agreement also includes a commitment for Ash to write a half-hour comedy pilot for Universal Television.

“I could not be more excited that I get to stay within the NBCU family as I embark on the next chapter of my career,” Ash said in a statement. “NBCU has been endlessly supportive of me not only as an actor but also as a creative and I’m beyond humbled and grateful to get the chance to develop my own show under their umbrella this year. I’m deeply proud of the work I did on ‘Superstore’ and can’t wait to move forward once again with NBCU in this new capacity.”

Also Read: 'Superstore' Finale: Cast and Showrunners Talk Shuttering Cloud 9, Tease Potential Spinoff

“Lauren was the first actor we cast in ‘Superstore’ and she impressed us with her considerable talent during the show’s six season run,” Grace Wu, executive vice president of entertainment content casting at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said. “With the show ending, we want to help Lauren find her next starring vehicle and we are absolutely thrilled that NBCU will continue to be her home.”

Ash is coming off a six-season run starring as Dina on NBC’s “Superstore,” which aired its series finale last month. She also voices the character Scorpia on the Netflix original animated series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.”