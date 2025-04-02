Lauren Boebert Confuses Oliver Stone for Roger Stone at JFK Files Hearing | Video

Lauren Boebert had an embarrassing flub on the House floor Tuesday while questioning director Oliver Stone during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the JFK files released last month.

Her first misstep? Mistaking the famed director behind 1991’s Kevin Costner vehicle, “JFK,” for Trump ally and “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ” author Roger Stone.

“Mr. Stone, you wrote a book accusing LBJ of being involved in the killing of President Kennedy,” Boebert questioned, a clip of which you can watch below. “Do these most recent releases confirm or negate your initial charge?”

Oliver Stone, looking visibly confused, then turned to journalist and author Jefferson Morley, who also sat on the hearing panel. Whispers ensued until Stone responded, decidedly: “No I didn’t.” The filmmaker then spoke about the piece of Kennedy-related media he did create, “JFK.”

“If you look closely at the film, there’s no — it accuses President Johnson of being in part complicit in a cover-up of the case, but not in the assassination itself, which I don’t know.”

“What do you think he was complicit in?” Boebert asked, before addressing Morley, who apparently tried to interrupt to correct the mistake. “Yes sir, I’ll get to you,” she responded.

“The cover-up, well, how about for starters appointing Allen Dulles, the head of the CIA, who was fired by Kennedy, to the commission itself, to the Warren Commission, and he goes to almost every meeting and he’s pretty much in charge of the Warren Commission from the beginning, Allen Dulles. That’s part of the evidence that points to President Johnson’s either incompetence or involvement,” Stone answered, humoring the congresswoman’s line of questioning.

“Mr. Morley, I think you had something to add on that?” Boebert then asked.

“I think you’re confusing Mr. Oliver Stone with Mr. Roger Stone,” he journalist said over the congresswoman dismissing the mistake: “I may have made a misstated it, yeah. Sorry.”

“It’s Roger Stone who implicated LBJ in the assassination of the president, it’s not my friend Oliver Stone,” Morley said.

“Is that what all the whispers were there?” Boebert asked. “I may have, I may have misinterpreted that and I apologize for that.”

Watch the full exchange below:

Oh my god.



Lauren Boebert just confused Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s lackey, with Hollywood director Oliver Stone.



Gropert is so embarrassing.



🤦‍♀️pic.twitter.com/UyVvma3m4s — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 1, 2025

The 1991 political conspiracy thriller “JFK” grossed over $200 million in theaters and was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture, and won two. Stone was nominated for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

On March 18, President Donald Trump made thousands of classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy public.