Lauren Boebert Flubs Attempt to Diss Joe Biden With Weird ‘Prince John’ Reference (Video)

During an appearance Tuesday on Fox News, right wing Colorado congressperson Lauren Boebert flubbed an attempt to diss President Joe Biden, making a weird reference to “Prince John” that, alas, didn’t really land.

“I don’ know who’s running the federal government these days, uh Joe Biden or Prince John, uh, from, uh uh, uh, uh, Prince John, but they’re taxing us into poverty,” Boebert said while speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters. Well, OK then!

Watch the clip below:

Boebert: I don’t know who is running the federal government these days, Joe Biden or Prince John uhh from uhhh uhh Prince John pic.twitter.com/MJ1ujbLoYk — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2022

So, our best guess is that she was attempting to refer to the Robin Hood stock character, Prince John. In real life, John was the younger brother of Richard I (AKA “Lionheart”) who, shortly after becoming king of England in 1189 left to participate in the third Crusade. John stayed behind where he spent the four years or so Richard was away scheming to get himself recognized as Richard’s successor. He also occasionally got into what amounted to open wars with Richard’s representatives.

The brothers reconciled when Richard returned to England in 1194 and when Richard died 5 years later, John became king. He proved pretty unpopular and inept though, and a revolt by his barons led to him being forced to sign the landmark Magna Carta document in 1215, followed by a full scale civil war that ended when he died in 1216.

Centuries later, Victorian writers added Prince John to the Robin Hood tales as one of the setting’s primary villains, and he remains as such today. Generally, he’s portrayed as a venal schemer taking advantage of Richard’s absence to brutally oppress the people of England via cruel minions like the Sherriff of Nottingham, who of course tax the common folk into poverty. And he is of course is opposed by Robin Hood and his merry men, who steal the ill-gotten taxes back from the rich to return them to the poor.

The point of all that babble is this: Boebert seems to be suggesting that Joe Biden is Prince John, the illegitimate pretender controlling the land while the rightful king is away. Presumably this means Republicans are Robin Hood. As for the rightful king? Best not to think too hard about it this close to dinner time.

Suffice to say, while it’s a reach, the diss might have landed if she hadn’t, apparently, forgotten what she was trying to say halfway through. But TV is stressful. Better luck next time, we guess. And at least it didn’t flop as badly as her attempt to heckle the State of the Union speech.