‘Awkward’ Creator Lauren Iungerich’s YA Drama Series ‘Poser’ Set at Netflix

Netflix has greenlit a new YA drama series from “On My Block” co-creator Lauren Iungerich.

The one-hour drama series “Poser” will explore toxic female friendships through the “lens of a sexy, emotional thriller,” according to the streamer. The show will follow two former best friends as one of them decides to unpack what drove a wedge between them through a “psychological game of revenge, betrayal and heartbreak.”

The eight-episode series has not yet set a release date, but it will be executive produced by Jamie Dooner for Crazy Cat Lady Entertainment.

“Poser” is part of Iungerich’s overall deal with Netflix, which she signed in 2020. She will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer on the project, and it will be the first show she has solely created since her MTV dramedy “Awkward.” in 2011. She also co-created “On My Block” for Netflix with Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft in 2018, which ran for four seasons and spawned the spinoff “Freeridge” in 2023.

The new drama series will join a growing slate of YA content for Netflix after “Wednesday” Season 2 booted “Stranger Things 3” off of the streamer’s most popular English-language TV list and entered the overall Top 10 TV list with 95.4 million views.