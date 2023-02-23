“The Beyonder is just wacky, silly, fun,” says Laurence Fishburne of his smooth supervillain in this exclusive clip from the next episode of “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.” The character makes his debut in the Disney+ series on Saturday, Feb. 25.

“He comes to Earth in search of the smartest person who can teach him what humanity is all about. And it happens to be Lunella,” he says of the 13-year-old main character, who’s voiced by Diamond White. The genius tween and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, work together to protect New York City’s Lower East Side.

“I love ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ for the same reasons I loved everything about Marvel comics since I was a kid,” says Fishburne. “The writers were writing what was happening outside the window in New York City, where I grew up.”

He adds, “‘Moon Girl’ is the next step in terms of representation and diversity. It’s rare to see women of color, particularly Black women, in a heroic role,” says the “Matrix” star. “One girl can make a difference. One person can make a difference. And when you can see yourself as the hero of your own story, I think that’s important.”

The series premiered on Feb. 10 on Disney Channel and Feb. 15 on Disney+. Fishburne executive produces with Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Steve Loter of “Kim Possible.”

The series also stars Fred Tatasciore, Libe Barer, Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, and Gary Anthony Williams, with Season 1 guest characters voiced by Alison Brie, Andy Cohen, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Method Man, Cobie Smulders, and Wesley Snipes.