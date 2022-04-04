FX is getting into the basketball drama series game.

The network has ordered the limited series “The Sterling Affairs,” set to star Laurence Fishburne and Jacki Weaver.

The series, which will span six episodes, is about the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling amid the team’s drive to win a championship.

Here’s the official logline: “’The Sterling Affairs’ tells the behind the scenes story of Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers’ quest to bring a championship to one of the historically worst franchises in all of sports during the impending downfall of the team’s owner, Donald Sterling, whose notoriously racist behavior is brought to light amid the power struggle between his wife of 60+ years, Shelly Sterling, and his mistress, V. Stiviano.”

Fishburne will play former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, while Weaver will play Sterling’s wife, Shelly Sterling.

Gina Welch serves as writer and executive producer of the series. It’s based on the ESPN “30 for 30” podcast of the same name from Ramona Shelburne.

“Gina Welch has done a tremendous job of adapting this story for FX, showing the historic resolve and grace of Doc Rivers and the Clippers players during this shocking event,” Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX said in a statement. “Building on Ramona Shelburne’s groundbreaking reporting, Gina, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson delve even deeper into this pivotal moment in modern sports.”

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force are also executive producers, as is Shelburne.

Directing the first block of episodes and serving as an EP on them is Kevin Bray.

Nellie Reed of Color Force and Rembert Browne are producers.

The series will be produced by FX Productions

Fishburne is represented by CAA, Landmark Artists Management, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang. Weaver is represented by ICM, Elevate Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP. Welch is represented by CAA, Grandview and Tara Kole. Jacobson and Simpson are represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Reed is represented by Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Shelburne is represented by CAA.

HBO’s own basketball drama, “Winning Time,” about the rise of the “showtime” Lakers, is currently airing on Sunday nights.