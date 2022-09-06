Amazon Freevee has given the green light to comedy series “Clean Slate,” written by George Wallace, and Laverne Cox.

Cox and Wallace also star in the series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television and Norman Lear’s Act III Productions. Dan Ewen also helped write the story of the show and wrote the script for its pilot.

Here’s a logline for the series:

Old school and outspoken car wash owner, Henry (Wallace), is thrilled his estranged child is finally returning home to Alabama after 17 years. However, Henry has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as the determined, proud, trans woman, Desiree (Cox).

“Clean Slate” has been in development at Amazon Freevee for over a year after moving from NBCUniversal’s development slate in early 2021. That’s after NBCU held onto the project for about a year, as well.

Cox and Ewan executive produce alongside Lear and Act III’s Brent Miller. Wallace and Paul Hilepo are producers.