Amazon Freevee has given the green light to comedy series¬†“Clean Slate,” written by George Wallace, and Laverne Cox.

Cox and Wallace also star in the series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television and Norman Lear’s Act III Productions.¬†Dan Ewen also helped write the story of the show and wrote the script for its pilot.

Here’s a logline for the series:

Old school and outspoken car wash owner, Henry (Wallace), is thrilled his estranged child is finally returning home to Alabama after 17 years. However, Henry has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as the determined, proud, trans woman, Desiree (Cox).

“Clean Slate” has been in development at Amazon Freevee for over a year after moving from NBCUniversal’s development slate in early 2021. That’s after NBCU held onto the project for about a year, as well.

Cox and Ewan executive produce alongside Lear and Act III’s Brent Miller. Wallace and Paul Hilepo are producers.