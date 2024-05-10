‘Law & Order’ Star Camryn Manheim to Exit After Season 23

Camryn Manheim, who has played police lieutenant Kate Dixon for three seasons on “Law & Order,” won’t return for Season 24.

“I thank Camryn for her three wonderful seasons helping us relaunch ‘Law & Order,’” series creator Dick Wolf said in a statement on Friday. “She is a class act, and I wish her nothing but the best for her next chapter.”

The actress, whose previous series include “The Practice,” “Ghost Whisperer” and “Person of Interest,” was part of the NBC series revival in 2022. Most of that ensemble cast, which included longtime series star Sam Waterston, have since left.

Waterston retired the character of Jack McCoy in February, with “Scandal” star Tony Goldwyn stepping in as interim D.A. Nick Baxter.

Jeffrey Donovan opted not to return as detective Frank Cosgrove for Season 23 and was replaced by Reid Scott as Vincent Riley. Meanwhile, Anthony Anderson, one of only two stars who had been on the series prior to its revival, left his role of detective Kevin Bernard after Season 21.

Hugh Dancy (as prosecutor Nolan Price) and Odelya Halevi (as assistant district attorney Samantha Maroun) will presumably return for Season 24.

“Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” have both been renewed through 2025. This week, NBC announced that “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will move to Peacock when the series returns in the fall.

