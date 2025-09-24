‘Law & Order’ Sets David Ajala as Series Regular for Season 25

David Ajala has been tapped to join “Law & Order” Season 25 as a series regular, TheWrap has learned.

The milestone season premieres Thursday with Ajala starring as a detective serving the unit alongside Reid Scott’s Det. Vincent Riley. The actor’s arrival comes after Mehcad Brooks, who played Det. Jalen Shaw, departed the show after three seasons. It is still unclear whether Brooks’ exit will be explained on- or off-camera.

The rest of the main “Law & Order” team is set to return for the 25th season, including Tony Goldwyn and Scott, whose contracts were also up for renewal this year, as well as Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi.

Ajala is best known for his role as Cleveland Booker in “Star Trek: Discovery.” The British actor previously appeared on two episodes of “Law & Order: UK” in 2013.

His film credits include “The Dark Knight,” “Fast & Furious 6” and “Jupiter Ascending,” to name a few. He will next appear as a journalist on a mega-yacht in the upcoming Netflix drama “The Woman in Cabin 10” with Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce and Hannah Waddingham.

“Law & Order” is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Alex Hall and Peter Jankowski. It’s produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

“Law & Order” Season 25 airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock.