‘Law and Order’ Revival Adds Camryn Manheim as Head of NYPD Homicide Squad

Camryn Manheim has joined the cast of NBC’s “Law & Order” revival as Lt. Kate Dixon, the head of the NYPD’s homicide squad, the broadcast network said Friday.

She joins Anthony Anderson (reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard from the original series), Jeffrey Donovan and Hugh Dancy on what NBC is dubbing Season 21 of the iconic procedural.

Manheim actually appeared on the original “Law & Order” three times, in three different roles, none of whom are her new part as Lt. Dixon. So try to forgive the long-running NBC show for the in-universe discrepancies in Manheim’s identity.

The “Law & Order” revival will debut Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8/7c on NBC.

More to come…