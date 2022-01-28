Thanksgiving is still a couple weeks away, but we’re already talking about winter TV programming. That’s because broadcast networks have just begun to set some of their midseason 2021-22 premiere dates, and if they are getting a jump on the new year, then so is TheWrap.

Though the list of debut dates for new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW is still growing there are many series that have a designated slot on the schedule.

Below you will find TheWrap’s list of broadcast TV’s winter premiere dates for 2021-22, which includes the final season of “This Is Us” and “Law & Order” revival on NBC, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Call Me Kat” and “I Can See Your Voice” on Fox, along with the eagerly anticipated Emmett Till limited series “Women of the Movement” at ABC, the debuts of “All American: Homecoming” and “Naomi” on The CW, and new seasons of “The Amazing Race,” “Celebrity Big Brother” and “Survivor” on CBS.

We will be updating this list as more dates become available from Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW. So make sure to check back with TheWrap regularly for the most current info regarding midseason’s premiere dates.

Trust us, it won’t be long before we know what shows will debut and return in January, February and March of 2022. And just in case you’re behind on Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW’s current offerings, here is our list of broadcast TV’s 2021 premiere dates for shows that returned and began this fall.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

9:30-10 p.m. — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, series premiere)

Monday, Dec. 13

10-10:30 p.m. — “American Auto” (NBC, series premiere)

Tuesday, Dec. 14

8-8:30 p.m. — “Grand Crew” (NBC, series premiere)

Monday, Dec. 20

8-9 p.m. — “Dynasty” (The CW, season premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 2

8-9 p.m. ET/5-6 p.m. PT — “Next Level Chef” (Fox, series premiere)

Monday, Jan. 3

8-8:30 p.m. — “Kenan” (NBC, season premiere)

8-10:01 p.m. — “The Bachelor” (ABC, season premiere)

8-9 p.m. — “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Fox, season premiere)

9-10 p.m. — “That’s My Jam” (NBC, time period premiere)

9-10 p.m. — “The Cleaning Lady” (Fox, series premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 4

8-8:30 p.m. — “American Auto” (NBC, time period premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. — “Grand Crew” (NBC, time period premiere)

9-10 p.m. — “This Is Us” (NBC, season premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. — “black-ish” (ABC, season premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 5

8-9 p.m. — “I Can See Your Voice” (Fox, season premiere)

8-10 p.m. — “The Amazing Race” (CBS, season premiere)

10-11 p.m. — “The Chase” (ABC, season premiere)

10-11 p.m. — “Good Sam” (CBS, series premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 6

8-9 p.m. — “Women of the Movement” (ABC, limited series premiere)

8-10 p.m. — “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” (Fox, series premiere)

Friday, Jan. 7

8-9 p.m. — “Undercover Boss” (CBS, season premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 9

8-8:30 p.m. ET/5-5:30 p.m. PT — “Call Me Kat” (Fox, season premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT — “Pivoting” (Fox, series premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 11

8-9 p.m. — “Superman & Lois” (The CW, season premiere)

9-10 p.m. — “Naomi” (The CW, series premiere)

Monday, Jan. 16

9-9:30 p.m. — “Two Sentence Horror Stories” (The CW, season premiere)

Monday, Jan. 24

10:01-11 p.m. — “Promised Land” (ABC, series premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 30

10-11 p.m. — “Monarch” (Fox, series premiere)

Wednesday, Feb. 2

8-9 p.m. — “Celebrity Big Brother” (CBS, season premiere)

Monday, Feb. 21

8-9 p.m. — “American Song Contest” (NBC, series premiere)

9-10 p.m. — “All American: Homecoming” (The CW, series premiere)

10-11 p.m. — “The Endgame” (NBC, series premiere)

Wednesday, Feb. 23

10-11 p.m. — “A Million Little Things” (ABC, season premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 24

8-9 p.m. — “Law & Order” (NBC, revival premiere)

10-11 p.m. — “Big Sky” (ABC, season premiere)

Sunday, March 6

8-9 p.m. — “Riverdale” (The CW, midseason premiere on new night)

Tuesday, March 8

10-11 p.m. — “The Thing About Pam” (NBC, limited series premiere)

Wednesday, March 9

8-9 p.m. — “The Flash” (The CW, midseason premiere on new night)

8-10 p.m. — “Survivor” (CBS, season premiere)

9-10 p.m. — “Kung Fu” (The CW, season premiere)

Friday, March 11

8-9 p.m. — “Charmed” (The CW, season premiere)

Tuesday, March 15

8-8:30 p.m. — “Young Rock” (NBC, season premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. — “Mr. Mayor” (NBC, season premiere)