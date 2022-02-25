Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Ratings: ‘Law & Order’ Season 21 Premiere Draws 5.5 Million Viewers

That wasn’t as much as ”Young Sheldon“ or ”Ghosts“

The Season 21 premiere of “Law & Order” tied its spinoff “Law & Order: SVU” as primetime’s highest-rated show among adults 18-49 on Thursday night. Neither was the most-watched show overall, though: CBS’ “Young Sheldon” earned that title with 6.8 million viewers.

NBC was Thursday’s highest-rated broadcast network, with a 0.6 average, according to preliminary numbers; CBS was No. 1 in total viewers with an average of 5 million.

