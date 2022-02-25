That wasn’t as much as ”Young Sheldon“ or ”Ghosts“

NBC was Thursday’s highest-rated broadcast network, with a 0.6 average, according to preliminary numbers; CBS was No. 1 in total viewers with an average of 5 million.

The Season 21 premiere of “Law & Order” tied its spinoff “Law & Order: SVU” as primetime’s highest-rated show among adults 18-49 on Thursday night. Neither was the most-watched show overall, though: CBS’ “Young Sheldon” earned that title with 6.8 million viewers.

NBC came in second in total viewers with 4.7 million. ABC was second in ratings with 0.5.

On NBC, the Season 21 premiere of “Law & Order” at 8 p.m. scored a 0.7 rating and 5.5 million total viewers at 8. Then at 9, “Law & Order: SVU” drew a 0.7 rating and 5 million viewers. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” had a 0.5 rating and 3.4 million viewers at 10.

ABC was third in total viewers with 3.9 million. “Station 19” at 8 earned a 0.7 rating and 4.8 million viewers. Then, “Grey’s Anatomy” had a 0.7 rating and 4.4 million viewers at 9. Finally, “Big Sky” got a 0.3 rating and 2.5 million viewers at 10.

CBS came in third in ratings with a 0.4. “Young Sheldon” earned a 0.6 rating and 6.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “United States of Al” got a 0.4 rating and 4.9 million viewers. “Ghosts” received a 0.5 rating and 5.6 million viewers at 9, and “B Positive” had a 0.4 rating and 4.4 million total viewers at 9:30. At 10, Bull brought in a rating of 0.4 and 4.3 million viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 1.2 million. “Joe Millionaire” had a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million viewers at 8. At 9, “Call Me Kat” got a 0.2 rating and 1.3 million viewers. “Pivoting” received a 0.2 rating and 786,000 viewers at 9:30.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 390,000. A rerun of “Walker” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 489,000 viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.1 rating and 291,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.