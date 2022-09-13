All three “Law & Order” NYPD squads team up to take down sex traffickers who are also domestic terrorists in the franchise’s first-ever three-way crossover event, with NBC dropping the trailer for Sept. 22’s three-hour premiere during the Emmys.

NBC is going all out: “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni of “Organized Crime” presented (and pretended to catch a perp) at Monday night’s Emmys, and the trailer is scored to Martin Scorsese’s favorite crime film track, the Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter.”

In the trailer, SVU Captain Olivia Benson (Hargitay) tells Elliot Stabler (Meloni), “I’d like to combine forces and work this case together,” with Stabler (her old SVU partner) quipping, “Just like old times.”

“These monsters will be punished for their reprehensible actions,” ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) tells a rattled public at a press conference. In private, his boss, DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston), barks at him, “You need to get this conviction. How you convict them, I don’t really care.”

The action-packed clip shows the cops finding bombs, ordering evacuations, vowing to protect the innocent and Detective Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) warning a suspect, “I’m coming for you.”

Watch the full trailer above.