Aidan Quinn will be back as Burton Lowe, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay)’s former fiancé, in a May episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” a rep for the show confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday.

He was first introduced in October’s “The Five Hundredth Episode,” although he had been mentioned before as the man who was engaged to Olivia when she was 16 and he was 21. During the episode, several women came forward to accuse Burton of grooming them for sexual assault when they were underage, although he was not charged with any of the allegations. Olivia realized, in retrospect, that their relationship was also sexual assault.

“SVU” showrunner Warren Leight mentioned that he and writer Julie Martin were working on a Benson/Burton episode earlier today on Twitter.

Writing a Benson/Burton scene via zoom with @JulieMartinNY — it just took us about half an hour to figure out how to spell "acquiescence." — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 29, 2022

Quinn previously guested in a 2007 episode as a different character.

The actor played Captain Thomas Gregson on CBS’s “Elementary” from 2012 to 2019 and starred as Teddy Roosevelt in HBO Max’s “The American Guest (El huésped americano)” miniseries.