‘Law & Order: SVU’ First-Look Clip: Benson and Rollins Search for a Missing Girl

When a car is stolen with a young girl in the back seat, Det. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) are on the case in Thursday night’s episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

In this sneak peek of “Shock Collar,” the stolen car is discovered after it’s been set on fire. An officer on the scene is reluctant to open the trunk, which may contain the body of the girl, but Benson insists that they have to know the truth. “We gotta see for ourselves,” she tells the cop. They find the trunk is empty, but their search for the girl is just starting.

While Benson and Rollins examine the car, Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) and Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) question the sanitation worker who found the car.

Rollins, who joined the series in Season 13, was written off in Season 24 after her character struggled to recover from being shot. The character left to teach criminal behavior at Fordham University, but has since returned to the NYPD working for the Intelligence Unit.

This season also saw her husband, ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino), taking the stand himself as a witness after a brutal robbery and murder.

“SVU” also stars Ice-T as Sgt. Fin Tutuola, Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno and Aimé Donna Kelly as Captain Renee Curry.

The Season 26 finale of “SVU,” in which Benson investigates a string of sexual assaults on local female psychiatrists, airs on May 15.

You can watch the clip in the video above.

New episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and stream the next day on Peacock